Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

