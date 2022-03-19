CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CareCloud stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

