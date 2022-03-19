AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,191 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

QUAL opened at $132.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53.

