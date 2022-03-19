Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $292,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.