Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $120,000 Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

