Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 127.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

