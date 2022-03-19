Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $300.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

