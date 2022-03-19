Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

