G&S Capital LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

