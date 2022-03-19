Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

