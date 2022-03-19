Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.22 and its 200-day moving average is $272.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.