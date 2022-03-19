Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $5.05 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average is $166.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

