Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aeva Technologies Competitors 664 2537 2978 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 155.97%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 41.21%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -9.04 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $127.98 million 22.47

Aeva Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -125.47% 1.84% -1.45%

Summary

Aeva Technologies peers beat Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

