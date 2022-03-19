GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GWG in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GWG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GWG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. GWG has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

