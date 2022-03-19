Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Cohu posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

