Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F5 Networks stock opened at $203.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

