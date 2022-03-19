Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.