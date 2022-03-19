Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.67.

EXPD stock opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $188,947,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

