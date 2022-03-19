Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.85. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

CPLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $287.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

