American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.04.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

