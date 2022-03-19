American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.
American Express stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.04.
In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
