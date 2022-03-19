DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Buys $118,000.00 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DURECT by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 275,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

