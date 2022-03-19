Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBR. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $24,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 550,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.