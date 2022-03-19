Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBR. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $24,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 550,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.