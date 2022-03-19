HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Shares of HRT stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77.
