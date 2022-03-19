CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.23.

NYSE LAW opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,319 shares of company stock worth $1,856,823.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

