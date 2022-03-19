Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 43,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 734,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
