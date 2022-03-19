Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 43,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 734,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

