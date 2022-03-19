Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Old Republic International by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.