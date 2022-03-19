MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MDA (TSE:MDAGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$11.11 on Friday. MDA has a 12 month low of C$8.24 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -69.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

