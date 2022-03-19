Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

LAND opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

