Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

