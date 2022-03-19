Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $213.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $218.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
