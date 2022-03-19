Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $213.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $218.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

