Head to Head Review: Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) versus Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advaxis and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -42.46% -35.81% Cardax N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advaxis and Cardax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $3.24 million 5.62 -$17.86 million ($0.15) -0.83 Cardax $540,000.00 1.00 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.09

Cardax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advaxis. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advaxis and Cardax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advaxis currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,700.00%. Given Advaxis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Cardax.

Summary

Advaxis beats Cardax on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Cardax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, with a target indication of severe hypertriglyceridemia; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for macular degeneration. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

