Critical Contrast: Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 N/A -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -11.97 SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.09 $116.74 million $3.14 4.52

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05% SandRidge Energy 69.12% 48.37% 30.98%

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion. The company was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

