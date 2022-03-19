Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

