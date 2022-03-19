iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.