AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.