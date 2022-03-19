BTIG Research Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $48.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

