Hudock Inc. Invests $63,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of TTE opened at $49.82 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

