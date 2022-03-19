iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Position Boosted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

