Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $314,000 in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 54,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000.

BKF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

