Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $272,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

VGT stock opened at $406.39 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $344.80 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.76 and a 200 day moving average of $425.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

