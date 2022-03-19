Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Sysco by 36.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

SYY opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

