Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen stock opened at $208.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $250.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

