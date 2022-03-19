Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $237,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,427,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

