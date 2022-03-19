YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

TIP opened at $126.72 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

