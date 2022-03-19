Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Position Increased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

NYSE TLK opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.