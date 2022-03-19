YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FND opened at $103.64 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.49.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

