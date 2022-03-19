Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 60,524 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.