Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Shares of MGTX opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MeiraGTx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

