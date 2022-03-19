Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “
Shares of MGTX opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.89.
About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
