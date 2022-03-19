Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48

Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 28719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several analysts recently commented on BRDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,643,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,907,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,443,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

See Also

