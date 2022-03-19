Citigroup Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $7.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

