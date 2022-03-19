Citigroup Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $7.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.
Shares of HARP stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
